Man falls from Pináculo

A man, aged 50-55 years old, fell at Miradouro do Pináculo, and tmthe Madeira Volunteer Firefighters (BVM) mountain rescue team are at the scene to remove the body. Two people, allegedly children, were transported, a few moments ago, in an emergency to the hospital, at least one being the man’s son.

News is still coming through, and different versions on different news sites.

There are 18 members of the BVM on site supported by four vehicles, but the body is probably going to be removed by boat.

The Public Security Police (PSP) has been following this very dramatic case since the beginning.

The young people transported to the hospital will be 25 and 29 years old.

From Jornal Madeira

