PALM TREE FALL SCARES PASSERSBY ON THE CALHETA WATERFRONT

Tobi Hughes·
Madeira News

A large palm tree fell a moment ago on the Calheta waterfront.

The incident naturally frightened some of the passers-by who were in the area at the time of the crash.

Apparently, there are no injuries to report from this incident.

