Plane diverts to Porto Santo but passenger ends up dying

Porto Santo Airport received, this afternoon, an emergency landing due to medical reasons. It is a plane, coming from Stuttgart, Germany, and heading to the island of Tenerife, in the Canaries. The passenger in question would later die.

As far as DIÁRIO was able to ascertain, a passenger in her 80s felt unwell on board, going into cardiac arrest. The crew began Basic Life Support maneuvers, until the landing was completed.

The Porto Santo Volunteer Firefighters went to the airport, as well as the EMIR medical team. However, once there, there was nothing to be done to reverse the situation.

