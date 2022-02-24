War began with Russian bombing of Ukraine

Not the news you want to here, and a very sad start to this day.

Russia’s announced war against Ukraine under the pretext of supporting the independence processes of the provinces of Donetsk and Donbass, saw its first offensive a few hours ago. Several bombings hit Ukrainian cities, and explosions were also heard in the capital Kiev.

The information is confirmed by various sources, including the Russian army, Ukrainian official sources.

Cited by Russian state news agency TASS, the Russian Defense Ministry assured that the attacks are only targeting Ukrainian air bases and other military areas, not populated areas.

UN Secretary General António Guterres called for an end to the operation “in the name of Humanity”.

The start of the operation took place a few hours after Vladimir Putin made the announcement, which drew an immediate reaction from Joe Biden, US president, who said the reasons were unjustified.

From Diário Notícias

  1. Ukraine is Not a separate country – It was not registered as such, it is a part of Russia, meaning Russia can enter at any time. The reasons behind this mission are planned but it’s not about a world war!

    1. That is censorship. TeamR (Team Russia?) Is entitled to their views however wrong and misguided they are. Free speech, within reason, is a right of citizens of the West, we are not under Russian control.

  3. An interesting comment “TeamR” I guess the rest of the civilized world are wrong in thinking it is, worrying for all the Baltic states, Poland, etc etc, glad my friends next door don’t visit in tanks, with mobile crematoriums “ just in case” !
    Team NATO/EU

  4. Ukraine regained its independence in 1991 with the collapse of the old USSR. Putin wants to regain control over former and now independent Russian states.

  5. Ukrainian nationalism has been on the increase for a while – culminating in outlawing the use of the Russian language even though large sections of the country speak Russian. The Americans – that idiot Victoria Nuland – was recorded as saying America was going to dictate who was going to run Ukraine and F**k the Russians, America wanted to cause trouble, and it worked. The irony is that had Ukraine adhered to the Minsk agreement – none of this would have happened. But emboldened by America, it declined to implement the agreement. Ukraine will now sue for peace – but who would trust them a second time.

