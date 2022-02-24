War began with Russian bombing of Ukraine

Not the news you want to here, and a very sad start to this day.

Russia’s announced war against Ukraine under the pretext of supporting the independence processes of the provinces of Donetsk and Donbass, saw its first offensive a few hours ago. Several bombings hit Ukrainian cities, and explosions were also heard in the capital Kiev.

The information is confirmed by various sources, including the Russian army, Ukrainian official sources.

Cited by Russian state news agency TASS, the Russian Defense Ministry assured that the attacks are only targeting Ukrainian air bases and other military areas, not populated areas.

UN Secretary General António Guterres called for an end to the operation “in the name of Humanity”.

The start of the operation took place a few hours after Vladimir Putin made the announcement, which drew an immediate reaction from Joe Biden, US president, who said the reasons were unjustified.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...