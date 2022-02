There is a yellow warning for precipitation, with sometimes heavy showers, in effect from 6 am to noon this Thursday.

According to the IPMA, the warning applies to the north coast and mountainous regions of Madeira.

There is also a yellow warning for strong maritime agitation, with northwest waves with 4 to 5 meters on the North coast and Porto Santo, in force from 6 am Friday morning and which extends until 12 pm on Saturday.

From Diário Notícias

