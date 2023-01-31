Man steals perfumes, and is stopped at Airport.

The Madeira Regional Command of the Public Security Police announces that, yesterday, January 30th, through the Machico Criminal Investigation Station, a male individual, aged 31, residing in the district of Lisbon, was intercepted by having in their possession 37 perfumes that had been stolen from three stores in two shopping centers located in the city of Funchal.

The thefts occurred the day before, and were immediately communicated to the PSP, which took steps to identify and locate the perpetrators.

After exchanging information and collaboration between various territorial, criminal investigation and airport security squads of the PSP, the suspect would be intercepted at the airport, when he was preparing to leave the Autonomous Region of Madeira, with the perfumes in his hold luggage, with a commercial value of several thousand euros.

The various perfumes were seized and will be returned to those responsible for the commercial establishments from which they were stolen.

From Agora Madeira

Like this: Like Loading...