4 diverted flights this afternoon

Problems at Madeira airport returned late this afternoon, after a slight calm during part of the morning. At this time, there are four flights that have already been diverted and four flights that are still circling between Madeira and Porto Santo, awaiting the possibility of landing, diverting or canceling the flight.

Right at this moment easyjet Gatwick has been diverted to Faro.

According to the ANA – Aeroportos de Portugal website, flight DE 1414 from Dusseldorf, operated by Condor Flugdienst, was due to arrive at 16:45. The same happened with flight SK 2901 from Stockholm, operated by Arlanda SAS Scandinavian, which was due to arrive at 16:50. Flight TO 7840 from Nantes, operated by Transavia France, was due to land at 17:40 and is currently heading to Porto. Flight 4Y 704 from Munich, operated by EW Discover, was also diverted before its scheduled arrival time (18:35).

Even before ‘lunchtime’, the flight from the Azores (Ponta Delgada) that was due to arrive at 12:25 was diverted to Porto Santo. Sata Azores Airlines flight S4 1601 is awaiting departure order in Porto Santo, it remains to be seen whether it will attempt to land in Madeira or return to the Azores.

It should be noted that, in the morning, two flights had already been cancelled, both of which were due to come from Tenerife South, Ryanair flight FR 366 A and United Airlines flight UA 3047 Z, which had already diverted to the Canary Islands yesterday.

Wind strength is expected to increase for Sunday, so always check the status of your flight before leaving for the airport.

From Diário Notícias

