Miguel Nunes wins the Calheta Rally decided in the last stage
Tobi Hughes
5th July 2025
Madeira News

Miguel Nunes won the Rali da Calheta this Saturday, the fifth round of the regional rally championship that was contested in the tenth round and was only decided in the last stage. Thanks to Colin Watts for these photos below from todays rally.