AUTHORITIES INVESTIGATE MYSTERIOUS DEATH IN CANIÇO

The Public Security Police (PSP) was called in this Monday to investigate the death of a 29-year-old man in the parish of Caniço, JM knows.

The first alert triggered the Santa Cruz Sapadores Firefighters and the EMIR medical team, who found the man with no signs of life and already with Rigor mortis. But, due to the circumstances of the incident, the PSP passed the investigation to the Judiciary Police (PJ), an authority that has already allegedly ruled out the possibility of third-party intervention.

As we found out, the health delegate was on site to confirm the death, following the body to Legal Medicine where it will be autopsied.

From Jornal Madeira

