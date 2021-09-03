The hours of the vaccination centers already have a set time for this weekend.

This Saturday, the Santa Cruz Vaccination Center will open between 9:00 am and 5:00 pm. The Funchal Vaccination Center will be open to the public between 9:00 am and 1:00 pm. The Vaccination Center in Câmara de Lobos will be open between 9:00 am and 5:00 pm. On Sunday, the Ribeira Brava Vaccination Center will be open to the public between 9:00 am and 2:00 pm, and in Funchal it will be open between 9:00 am and 1:00 pm.

It should be noted that the vaccine against COVID-19 can be administered to all residents aged 12 and over (inclusive), at any vaccination center in RAM, without an appointment.

From Jornal Madeira