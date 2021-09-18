Madeira now registers 18 cases.

The daily bulletin has just been known.

Among the new cases, there are two imported from the United Kingdom, the rest being local transmission.

On the other hand, there are now 23 more recovered cases to report, and RAM now counts 11074 recovered cases.

According to the report of the Regional Directorate of Health, there are 194 active cases, of which 44 are imported cases and 150 are of local transmission.

Regarding the isolation of active cases, the same source points out that 6 people are hospitalized at Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital (6 in Polyvalent Units and 0 in the Intensive Care Unit dedicated to COVID-19) and 39 people are isolated in a dedicated hotel unit , the rest remaining in their own accommodation.

“In total, there are 80 situations that are currently under consideration by the health authorities, these being related to travelers identified at the airport, contacts with positive cases or other situations reported to the SRS24 line or coming from the various testing posts in the RAM”, he adds. the report.

Regarding active surveillance of contacts of positive cases, the official report states that 408 people are being monitored by the health authorities of the various municipalities of Madeira and Porto Santo.

With regard to the surveillance of travelers, the same source reports that 40,404 people are also being monitored by the authorities, using the MadeiraSafe application.

Regarding the screening tests carried out in the RAM Health Service, in the context of the operation of tracking travelers in the RAM ports and airports, the bulletin reports a cumulative total of 301,559 for RT-PCR testing, carried out until 3:30 pm today .

“In total, to date, the samples processed for RT-PCR testing in the Clinical Pathology laboratory of SESARAM, EPERAM amount to 600204. Regarding the Rapid Antigen Tests, they were carried out until the 29th of August, a cumulative total of 245,978, of which 171178 were carried out in the context of the massive population testing operation”, the report reads.