  • Home
  • About Me
  • Licensed Properties
  • My Sponsors
  • Partners
  • Apps
  • Links
  • en English
    nl Dutchen Englishfi Finnishfr Frenchde Germanpl Polishpt Portugueseru Russianes Spanishsv Swedish
Advertisements
Log In Register
Lost your password?
A password will be e-mailed to you.

There are now 14 more cases of covid-19 in Porto Santo, making a total of 49 active cases, Rogério Correia reported a moment ago.

“These new cases concern the same groups of young people in Madeira as yesterday’s cases, who were already isolated”, said the Porto Santo Health delegate, adding that of these 49 active people, there are two people residing in the golden island. That is, 47 of the active infections concern visitors.

In addition, Rogério Correia also states that he “has taken stock of the average age of young people in these positive cases and found that he is around 16/17 years old. Kids who, for the most part, are here in Porto Santo without parents”, warned the person in charge.

Remember that on p. 5 of today’s print edition of JM, the Health delegate criticizes the attitude of young people on the golden island and calls on parents to “control” their children.

From Jornal Madeira

The situation with these young kids is out of control, with daily reports of large parties and vandalism across the island.

I’m 90% sure a lot of these kids will be the sons and daughters of professionals in Madeira, like doctors, lawyers, teachers, politicians and so on. It’s the same each year, and there seems to be hardly any police control on the island.

For such a small island, you would think it will be a simple task to get this under control, and have them removed from the island.

Can’t really blame the younger people for wanting to enjoying themselves, and it’s been a very difficult time for them, especially with schooling. Vandalism is another factor though, and lack of education from their parents.

Previous ArticleProlonged red warning of warm weather in the mountainous regions of Madeira
Next ArticleMIGUEL ALBUQUERQUE ADDRESSES THE PANDEMIC IN PORTO SANTO: “THEY HAVE PRIVATE PARTIES AND IT’S DIFFICULT”
Tobi Hughes

3 Responses

  1. Mike Reply

    I believe its very easy to get on the blame band wagon with what people are saying is happening here on Porto Santo I’m sure there are incidents on Madeira just the same that people don’t get so emotional over. People are here on Holiday enjoying themselves, they have a few drinks and relax, weren’t we all young once or have we forgotten that? The amount of anti social behavior is tiny compared to the amount of people here on Holiday. We cant sell the younger ones alcohol and them complain when they drink it!
    Maybe we should go back to the good old days before we became a Republic and have a Police state again!!

  2. Robin Matthew Watson Reply

    Mike perhaps there is a middle way between a police state and some semblance of control. Of course people are on holiday and yes I was young once, but we now have a pandemic which requires responsible behaviour from everyone, including the younger generation.

  3. Malk Reply

    Well said, Robin. No need to transform reasonable requests for a punctual boost in police presence to deal with the massive increase in population and vandalism incidents, into a return to a police state. That kind of hyperbole really isn’t helpful in any shape or form.

    I think the spectre of deportation and perhaps a couple of years ban from the island for vandalism, could curb things too.

    I remember vividly being a very active teenager, and I seem to recall that being destructive was far from the only way to have fun. Understanding that kids will be kids is one thing, but consequences are part of how we learn to be responsible adults.

I encourage you to leave comments, I read every single one.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: