The red hot weather warning in the mountainous regions of Madeira has been extended by 24 hours. As such, it will remain in effect until 6 pm on Tuesday, the 17th.

The update is due to the forecast of the persistence of extremely high temperature values ​​in the highest points of the island of Madeira, where extreme temperatures above 32 ºC have already been recorded.

Until 1 pm, here are the values ​​above 30 ºC recorded in the IPMA meteorological station network in the Region: 32.5 ºC, in Chão do Areeiro; 32.3 ºC, in Pico Alto; 32.1 ºC at Bica da Cana; 31.6 ºC, in Quinta Grande; 31.4 ºC, at Pico do Areeiro; 30.5 ºC, in Lombo da Terça/Achadas da Cruz; 30.3 °C, in Mt; 30.2 ºC, in Santa Cruz/Airport.

From Diário Notícias