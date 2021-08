The Igreja do Monte is already full of people to attend the celebration of the solemn mass of Nossa Senhora do Monte.

Despite the intense heat that is felt, the audience is already well composed in the street, with several umbrellas that can be seen here.

The mass will be presided over by the Bishop of the Diocese of Funchal, D. Nuno Brás, and serves to mark the anniversary of the patron saint of the Madeira archipelago.

Miguel Albuquerque is also present at this ceremony.