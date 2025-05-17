Seven mega-yachts stopover in Funchal this weekend

The port of Funchal will welcome seven mega-yachts this weekend, which began arriving in the region yesterday. For APRAM, these stays highlight the responsiveness and quality of the services provided to this type of “very demanding and exclusive” market.

“The growing demand for the Port of Funchal by luxury mega-yachts confirms Madeira’s strategic positioning in the Atlantic and the quality of our port services,” says the president of the board of directors of APRAM, Paula Cabaço, quoted in a press release. She also adds that it is “a clear sign of confidence, which enhances the image of the Region and contributes to boosting our economy.”

APRAM assumes that this is a strategic option of the Regional Secretariat for the Economy for the growth of the port of Funchal, both in recreational tourism and in stopovers for supplying large yachts, in our Region.

The first to arrive in Funchal was the ‘Hemisphere’, which entered the port at 8.45 am on Friday, coming from Antigua. With the British Gavin Bladen as captain and seven crew members on board, it will remain in Funchal until next Sunday, leaving for Gibraltar at 8 am.

The ‘Naema’ also arrived yesterday at 10 am, coming from Cadiz. There are 10 crew members on board and the German captain Frorian Franke. At 8 am on Monday it will set off for Hamilton.

On the same day, the ‘Berilda’ arrived at 12.45 pm. and the ‘BoardWalk’ at 1 p.m. The first ship was carrying 10 crew members and the American captain Joe Gallegos. Coming from Saint George, it only continued its journey at 12 pm. on Monday, heading for Amsterdam. As for the ‘Boardwalk’, it had 13 crew members, coming from Fort Lauderdale. It continued on to Gibraltar on Friday.

Today, at 5 pm, the ‘Avanti’, commanded by Stephen Burhe, with 14 crew members from San Juan is expected to arrive. Two hours later, it will head to the next port.

On Sunday, at 8 am, the ‘Silver Shalis’ arrives, with 12 crew members. The mega-yacht is only expected to leave Funchal at 8 am on Tuesday, heading for Gibraltar, after a stopover in Tortola.

Finally, the ‘Pamela V’ is scheduled to arrive at 9 am tomorrow, coming from Nassau, with seven crew members and the Croatian Ante Lovrovic at the helm. Departure is scheduled for Monday at 11.30 am, also heading for Gibraltar.

From Diário Notícias

