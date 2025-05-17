‘Madeira Flower Collection’ presents pieces from 19 fashion designers today and tomorrow

The ‘Madeira Flower Collection 2025’ will be on the catwalk at Quinta Magnólia this Saturday, May 17th. The event promoted by the Madeiran Young Entrepreneurs Association is part of the Flower Festival.

The initiative, which is in its 7th edition, this year features the participation of 19 regional fashion designers who will each present a capsule collection of three outfits under the theme of ‘Flower’.

This Saturday, the works of Angeles Fernandes, Francisca Inácio, Valentina, Nathan Slate, Sandra Vieira, Lúcia Sousa, Sara Gomes, Monteiro, Walli (André Pereira) and Henrique Teixeira will take to the stage. Tomorrow, the catwalk will be handed over to David Santiago, Hugo Santos, Márcia Gomes/Alma Matiz, D/Backyard, My Soul by Cristina Baptista, João Pedro, Maria Clara, Bernardo de Sousa and Tiago Gonçalves/TG Couture.

The free event will have 250 seats available, which will be occupied on a first-come, first-served basis. The venue opens its doors at 4 pm.

The regional secretary of Tourism and Culture, Eduardo Jesus, will be present at the event.

From Diário Notícias

