Where am I answerTobi Hughes27th May 20210 viewsMadeira News0 Comments0 views 1 A few of you guessed correct, I was indeed under the airport runway at the bathing complex that is just going to ruin, but a great place to be in the summer if you don’t want to many people about, and Crystal water, perfect when the sea is calm. Help & ShareClick to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related