A bird of prey was rescued yesterday by the National Republican Guard (GNR), in Funchal.

This owl was found prostrate on the ground, injured, found by a citizen who alerted the authorities.

The bird, which was disoriented and with a wound on one of its wings, was collected and handed over to the Institute of Forests and Nature Conservation to receive the necessary care. Later it will be returned to its natural habitat, revealed the GNR on its page.

From Diário Notícias