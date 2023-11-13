TOURISTS LOST IN THE MOUNTAINS OF PONTA DELGADA FOR SEVERAL HOURS

Two tourists are lost in the mountains of Ponta Delgada, who have not yet been located by relief and rescue teams.

The two foreigners raised the alarm yesterday, in the early evening, but the searches have been fruitless so far. The individuals were in contact with the Regional Emergency and Fire Operations Command, providing some information, but to no avail.

The helicopter must go into action to try to locate the tourists. Since yesterday, the volunteer firefighters Vicente and Porto Moniz and the forest police have been involved in the search. This morning, there was still no location.

From Jornal Madeira

