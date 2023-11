A car traveling slowly, in the left lane, on the highway, towards Funchal-Santa Cruz outraged some drivers today.

This is because, witnesses say, the cars were overtaking on the right, carrying out dangerous maneuvers that put other motorists at risk.

Vialitoral and PSP have already been informed of this infraction.

The vehicle was traveling at around 40 km/h.

