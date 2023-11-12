Madeira Concerts this week.

Attention Music Enthusiasts! 🎶 Discover a broad range of live performances this week on Madeira Concerts by renowned event producers: FGQ, L-Man Productions, MAMMA Productions & OBM.

Save 10% on the link below with the code MIN10

www.madeiraconcerts.com

Upcoming Concerts:

12th Sunday / TODAY: Broadway Musicals (6 PM)

13th Monday: • Violin Serenades (6 PM) • Funchal Guitar Quartet (9 PM)

14th Tuesday: Echoing Jazz Legends (6 PM)

16th Thursday: • The Beatles In a Classical Way (6 PM) • Jazz Divas! (7:30 PM) • Funchal Guitar Quartet (9 PM)

17th Friday: • Morning Garden Classics (11 AM) • Rock Stars! (7 PM) • Madeira Mandolin Orchestra (9 PM)

18th Saturday: MAMMA MIA Tribute (6 PM)´

19th Sunday: Buena Vista Social Club (6 PM)

Ticket Information: – Standard pricing: 15€-20€ – Individual tickets available at reception. – Exclusive couple, group, and discounted tickets only on our platform. Pre-event sales are vital for our event producers to understand audience anticipation before the concert starts.

www.madeiraconcerts.com

Like this: Like Loading...