IFCN RECOVERS BURNED AREAS AND PREPARES FORESTRY PROJECTS

The Institute of Forestry and Nature Conservation (IFCN) is on the ground working to promote rapid recovery of areas affected by the recent fires.

According to a statement sent to JM, the IFCN is “implementing post-fire stabilization measures”.

In a generic way, says the source, “the interventions will prioritize the restoration of affected ecological values ​​through the planting of endemic species and species more resilient to fire to safeguard our ecosystem”.

In the immediate future, “the destruction of charred vegetation is being promoted and, in some places, the placement of braids of forest residue on a contour line in order to minimize erosion and the consequent soil loss”.

These works are being guided by the Institute’s technicians and carried out by employees, forestry sappers and operational assistants

The IFCN adds that it is preparing new forestry projects that aim to restore the affected areas that are under the management of the IFCN, namely Montado do Galhano, Paul da Serra and the Porto Moniz Forest Perimeter, which will be the subject of PRODERAM applications.

From Jornal Madeira

