A group of foreigners got a fright when they were surprised by the fall of a boulder in Arco da Calheta, more specifically in Levada Nova, where they were walking.

As one of the tourists reported, it was just after 3 pm, when a “very loud noise” surprised them. The individual tells that the stone would have rolled down the mountain, leaving a trail of destruction wherever it went.

“It destroyed a little of the levada and broke down the wall of a house. Fortunately, the stone stopped inside the room of a house, ”he added. Apparently, the residence will be abandoned and despite the scare there were no injuries to register.

From Jornal Madeira