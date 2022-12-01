Christmas lights and getting colder

Thanks to Joana Zita for the above photo.

Hope you are all having a great day. Here in Madeira it’s Bank Holiday so the roads are pretty quiet everywhere.

Tonight the lights are switched on in Funchal at 6pm, so I’m looking forward to seeing what they have done this year, and not doubt there will be plenty of photos over the coming days.

From tomorrow there will be a drop in temperatures, as we head for a change in the weather after these last months of plenty of warm sunshine.

It looks like Sunday will be the worst day for rain. Temperatures could be as low as 16° during the day and 12° at night in Funchal. And next week looks a little unsettled, but as we all know the weather forecasts change constantly.

