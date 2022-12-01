Surf at Paul do Mar

Surf at Paul do MarTobi Hughes·1st December 2022Madeira News Fantastic surfing and waves at Paul do Mar. Thanks to KapivasFlash for sending me his links, and a great photo he got of us at Paul do Mar this week. Help & ShareClick to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related