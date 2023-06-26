Tourists continue to challenge their luck at Ponta do Pargo

Tourists putting not only their own lives at risk.

Tourists (and probably Madeirans) continue to try their luck at certain points in Madeira that, while not being viewpoints, also do not prevent anyone from going beyond what would be reasonable for the best view, the most radical video or the best photo. ‘instagrammable’.

This is what happened, once again this weekend, in Ponta do Pargo, one of the busiest areas in terms of ‘going beyond reason’, namely in the area of the lighthouse, which has an open path for people to go to at the end, look for the camera shot down in the sea… Or risk too much, especially when the wind blows hard as you can see in the videos.

Grown ups alone or with children in arms, there are no limits to the foolishness and desire to see better what apparently does not reach from the area delimited by a fence. The lack of an imposed delimitation also facilitates and leaves doors open to imprudence, as the various photos that brought us there show.

But the truth is not only in Ponta do Pargo, even in other widely known viewpoints, it is usual (and daily) to see tourists and residents going beyond limits and heights.

However, the promised viewpoint is taking a long time to materialize, at a time when Ponta do Pargo is getting ready to have an even greater volume of tourists, given the golf course that is about to be finished, taking advantage of the greater proximity that that locality has gained with the expressway extension completed a few months ago.

From Diário Notícias

Very soon someone will die here……

