Madeira south coast under red warning due to hot weather

IPMA has just raised the meteorological warning to the maximum, which takes effect immediately, extending until Wednesday.

The persistence of very high maximum temperature values ​​in the Madeira archipelago led the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and the Atmosphere (IPMA) to raise the warning for the south coast of the island to red, as of this Monday afternoon.

The meteorological warning, the most serious on a scale of four, is valid until 6 pm on Wednesday.

The hot and dry weather and the persistence of very high values ​​of maximum temperature are due to “the joint action of an anticyclone located northeast of the Azores archipelago, which extends in a ridge to the Bay of Biscay, and a low pressure valley located between North Africa and the Iberian Peninsula, allows the transport of a mass of hot and dry air to the Madeira archipelago”, explains the IPMA.

Thus, values ​​of around 30°C are expected in the archipelago in the next few days, which on the southern slopes can reach values ​​of around 35°C. The minimum temperature should also rise to values ​​around 21 to 25 °C.

At the moment, a warning for hot weather with a maximum red level is in force on the south side of the island of Madeira, extending until the 28th. The rest of the archipelago is under a yellow and orange warning for hot weather. This episode should remain until the 29th.

“This period will also be marked by an intensification of the wind, especially in high areas. Given the nature of this air mass, rather low relative humidity values ​​are also to be expected, particularly in the highlands, thus increasing the risk of fire “, warns the IPMA.

Additionally, in the same period there may be the transport of suspended dust to the Madeira archipelago due to the persistent easterly flow. IPMA will continue to monitor the situation, updating this announcement if necessary.

From Diário Notícias

