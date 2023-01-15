YOUNG PEOPLE WITH NO SPACE TO DREAM ON THE ISLAND

This is the headline in today’s edition of Jornal Madeira.

The story reveals that more and more young adults from Madeira are looking outside for living conditions that they cannot find on the island. To Jornal, they say they are pushed to emigrate for multiple reasons, such as low wages, job insecurity, high real estate prices and rentals, the economic crisis and even the lack of professional opportunities.

Those who choose to stay, fight daily to reverse a difficult reality for those who now enter the job market.

Something I have mentioned several times in the blog, and this year we will see more and more younger people leave.

The government are doing nothing to help this younger generation stay, and the lack of staff especially through the catering and hospitality industry shows it, and it will only continue to get worse.

  1. This reminds me of Cornwall, same situation. High local rental costs [if rentals can be found] low pay in the hospitality industry continues and the young people will leave. The Government can extend “concessions” to the Pestana Group to help with the costs of the pandemic but not the young people. These people are our islands future, will they only be able to return in old age where they might well put strains on our overstretched health services? But that’s OK because the tourists bring profits for the large companies to build even more monstrosities [for the tourist] with little thought as to how they will be staffed….rant ove, sorry. Happy Sunday everyone.

  2. Spot on Pete. I couldn’t agree more. The growth in tourism has it’s limits, it will not continue to grow. It is limited by the cost of access to the island. At the moment the only way to come and go is by air. Whilst there is currently amazing growth in air transport to Madeira, it will level out and even collapse as other destinations and costs make Madeira less popular.
    Why the alternative of ferry communication continues to be suppressed is nothing short of criminal.

    1. I hold my hand up as I am one of the incommers [if that’s a word]. Certainly noticed and increase in air costs when I need to go to UK. Tourists are valuable in bringing revenue to the island but the big companies need to give a good increase in the local “pay packet” everything is geared up to the tourist, we see giant cruise ships pass west virtually each evening, they bring income and profits some of which should be passed to the workforce who make the holiday experience special, tasteless buildings and high speed internet is not the be all and end all. I have a rule, I buy local in the first instance, if that is not available then I choose Portugal. If its still not available I don’t buy and question myself if I really need it…:)

  3. I’m in high school right now, and this is completely true – I’m studying hard so that I can get a scholarship somewhere outside of Portugal, because I really don’t see a future for myself here.

    Salaries are far too low, the cost of living is high and keeps increasing, there’s a lack of professional opportunities, and the population here is afraid of change. Sure, those things happen everywhere, but they’re especially amplified here in Madeira (and Portugal in general).

    And I’m still pretty lucky to live in Funchal and have the support and opportunities I need to move on – what about people in more rural areas? They don’t have adequate transport infrastructure, go to underfunded schools, and don’t have the same access to resources compared to those living in more urban areas.

    1. I used to really admire Madeira and Portugal in general, and see a future for myself here, but that’s completely changed for me over the past few years. Fuck, this makes me sad – we could’ve done so much better..

