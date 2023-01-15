YOUNG PEOPLE WITH NO SPACE TO DREAM ON THE ISLAND

This is the headline in today’s edition of Jornal Madeira.

The story reveals that more and more young adults from Madeira are looking outside for living conditions that they cannot find on the island. To Jornal, they say they are pushed to emigrate for multiple reasons, such as low wages, job insecurity, high real estate prices and rentals, the economic crisis and even the lack of professional opportunities.

Those who choose to stay, fight daily to reverse a difficult reality for those who now enter the job market.

Something I have mentioned several times in the blog, and this year we will see more and more younger people leave.

The government are doing nothing to help this younger generation stay, and the lack of staff especially through the catering and hospitality industry shows it, and it will only continue to get worse.

