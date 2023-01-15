MADEIRA 2023 REGIONAL COCKTAIL CONTEST TAKES PLACE ON FEBRUARY 8th

On the 8th of February, at 11:00 am, the Associação Barmen da Madeira will hold the Regional Cocktails Competition Madeira 2023.

The purpose of the event, which will take place in the Farmers market, is to select the best eight bartenders in the Region to represent Madeira in the National Cocktails Contest organized by Associação Barmen de Portugal which, this year, will take place from the 21st to 23rd to 23rd April, in Estoril.

At the moment, 20 bartenders from different hotels and bars have already signed up.

It should be noted that the winner of the National Competition will represent Portugal in the World Cocktail Championship organized by the IBA Associação Mundial de Barmen which, this year, will take place in October in Italy.

The President of the Association, Alberto Silva, thanks all the participants, as well as the Regional Government, through the Regional Secretariat for Tourism and Culture, and the Municipality of Funchal for their support in holding the contest.

From Jornal Madeira

