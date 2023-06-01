A day to dry out

Although there is still some rain around, especially on the south west. Today will be a lot better than yesterday.

The rain caused a fair few problems yesterday, and thanks to Andrew for this video of the water in Funchal, which flooded a local bar.

But there is more rain to come over the weekend and into next week.

A Subtropical depression is heading for Madeira, and this is something to watch for Monday and Tuesday, as we could see some very high rainfall.

This is still a long way off, and weather can change very quick as it approaches our island. but if it happens it will cause some problems with flooding, landslides and maybe airport problems.

Will keep you all updated on this as we get closer to next week.

Like this: Like Loading...