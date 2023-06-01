First day of the bathing season starts with a red flag at Doca do Cavacas

The start of the bathing season, in Funchal, this Thursday, is not inviting for bathing. The bad weather caused the red flag to be hoisted at Doca do Cavacas. At Praia Formosa there is a yellow flag, as at Lido and Ponta Gorda.

In the case of Praia Nova, an unsupervised beach, it continues to be crowded and there are those who dare to go for a swim.

The bathing season began today at 29 (4 bathing/lifeguard beaches) of the 59 bathing waters, bringing the number of beaches in the official bathing season to 35. As of today, there will be ten beaches under surveillance (4 in Funchal and Porto Santo, and one in Porto Moniz – natural pool – and in Câmara de Lobos – Salinas).

Here at Reis Magos, the bathing area has just been completed after being resurfaced.

