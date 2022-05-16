CANARY ISLANDS AND MARRAKECH TICKETS FROM 68.50 EUROS AT BINTER

Binter launched a new promotion that allows its customers to purchase tickets at lower prices to fly to the islands of Fuerteventura, Lanzarote, and with the airport of Tenerife South or Marrakech, taking advantage of the new routes that the company has opened in Madeira.

The new promotion applies to tickets purchased from today, the 16th, until the 23rd of May, to travel between the 1st of July and the 15th of September 2022.

During these days, passengers can buy tickets from €68.50 to fly to the Canary Islands and €77.20 to travel to Marrakech. These prices are valid each way if you buy a round trip ticket.

Tickets can be purchased through the company’s usual sales channels: www.binter.pt, call 291 290 129 or through travel agencies, where you can consult conditions and prices.

New routes and frequency reinforcement

Binter will launch this summer a new air connection between Funchal Airport and Marrakech, with the aim of continuing to contribute to the improvement of the archipelago’s external connections and to reinforce the commitment acquired with the Madeirans and with their mobility.

The airline has also programmed three new routes with the Canary Islands, the islands of Lanzarote and Fuerteventura and with Tenerife South airport, and will also reinforce connections with Gran Canaria during the summer season.

During the summer season, Binter almost doubled its schedule with the Madeira routes, increasing from four in 2021 to seven, with an offer exceeding 100,000 seats, which means that it exceeds the value of the previous year by 38%.

The flights to Morocco, the result of the joint work between Binter and the National Department of Tourism of Morocco, will start on July 3, and will take place every Thursday and Sunday, until September 25.

From Jornal Madeira

