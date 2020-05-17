An accident involving a motorcycle and a bicycle, which occurred in the early afternoon of this Sunday, left a young 17 year old motorcyclist injured.

The collision occurred at Estrada Monumental, in Funchal, in a section located next to several hotel units. The Sapadores Firefighters from Funchal were called to the scene at 12:25 pm with two ambulances to help the victims.

From what JM learned, the young man who was driving the motorcycle had to be transported to the Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital by this corporation, after being immobilized on a stretcher, as he had head, leg and hip injuries. The cyclist, on the other hand, refused to be transported to the hospital, since he only complained about one hand.

The Public Security Police were at the scene and took care of the incident.

From Jornal Madeira