$! Porto Santo Line promotes resumption of destination with trips at 10 euros for residents

Porto Santo Line, the company that makes the maritime connection between Madeira and Porto Santo, announced this Saturday (May 16), on its official channels, the launch of an exclusive promotion for the trips of May 20 and 27.

Traveling between Madeira and Porto Santo (round trip on the same day), on the Lobo Marinho Ship, can cost just 10 euros (price per adult, in tourist class, after the refund of the mobility allowance).

The promotion is exclusive for residents and comes at a time when Ilha Dourada is returning to normal due to its epidemiological situation. Porto Santo has had no cases of covid-19 since 19 April, it is already possible to ‘go to baths’ since 10 May and the quarantine obligation has been lifted for residents of Madeira who travel to that island.

However, it should be remembered that, according to the resolution approved last Thursday in the Government Council, inter-island travel is still subject to limitations.

Lobo Marinho will make only four weekly trips between Madeira and Porto Santo (in both directions), on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays, with a limitation of two thirds of the maximum passenger capacity.

From Diário Notícias

Like all of us, this place will really suffer, as its very unlikely it will have ant tourism outside of Portugal this year, no direct flights from other countries, there use to be 3 a week from the UK, plus many other countries had direct flights for the summer to the island. It’s all so very sad… 😞😞😞