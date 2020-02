The Association to Feed Dogs rescued seven babies this afternoon, abandoned in a cardboard box.

According to a note published on its social network page, the small dogs “were rescued and welcomed by the Associação Ajuda a Alimentar Dogs”, and are now in the ‘AuQmia ClinicaVet’ where they await responsible families “.

Just a few weeks ago, the same association had rescued other babies, also abandoned in a cardboard box.