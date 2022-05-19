WHY ARE AIRPORT QUEUES SO LONG AND WHAT ARE PASSENGERS’ RIGHTS IF THEY MISS A FLIGHT?

Tobi Hughes·
Madeira News

Friends arriving today from Bristol were queuing outside the airport to get through security on the first floor, what a huge stress wondering if you will make the flight at the start of your holiday.

Another friend said its the same in Leeds Airport at 2.20am. Again the queue was outside the airport.

Hundreds of thousands of passengers have been caught up in long airport queues in recent months, with some travellers missing flights and other departures being delayed. These are the key questions and answers.

Why are airport security queues currently so long?

The problem has the same root as the widespread cancellations on British Airways and easyJet: a surge in demand for holidays abroad following the UK’s removal – after nearly two years – of Covid travel restrictions.

Tobi Hughes

7 Responses

  1. Loads of airport staff were laid off during the pandemic and surprise surprise now it is over people want to get away on holiday. The problem now is that tgecairport can’t get those staff back. I can see it taking a year to get things back to normal.

    I miss out hols to Madeira but I cannot see us getting back therecanytime soon, if at all, due to health problems.

  2. I’ve heard horror stories from friends too, even with fast track at Stanstead it took her 2 hrs to get to go through security !
    However, I’m just back from a weekend in U.K. and had a mere 10 minute experience from entry to the shops….. plenty of staff and most machines open. But the staff are increasingly picky which causes an unnecessary delay – example being one canister had to be moved from one to a another plastic bag to go through the same machine! A “Pedantic jobsworth bully” ! Ive worked in this area and that attitude only annoys and delays passengers it has no other bonus.
    Border control was well staffed and entry quick and efficient so despite being ranked as no.12 in U.K. airports poll today Stanstead is operating well and certainly my choice.
    I think it’s just pot luck on the day !
    Had friends travel recently in and out of Bristol, East Midlands and Manchester and they’ve reported ok travel.

  3. Interesting! I just flew to Paris with Transavia so landing at Orly-no problem leaving Funchal arriving 2 hours prior to flight, (Orly was packed at 11 pm with huge lines for taxis), arrived at Orly 2.5 hours before flight flying back to Funchal (construction at a couple of terminals) and security was very organized handing out plastic bags, water bottle disposal etc, before getting to actual security, and paid food service on all 4 legs of the flight Funchal-Porto-Orly and back. Not sure why the difference.

    1. Well, the Airlines were all moaning during the earlier stages of the Pandemic (which is not over btw,) saying they needed travel to kick off again. The gradual opening up was not quick enough for them and at every incremental stage they would whinge and say ‘it must happen faster.’ Well look at the mess, they sacked many loyal air and ground crew who have now moved on and in the meantime passengers suffer. Surely they weren’t naive enough to think this would not happen ?

  4. With regard to Leeds Bradford airport it is reported that people ares arriving far earlier than the 3 hours advised and the result has been that passengers leaving on earlier flights are queuing behind them and therefore risk missing their flights.
    Shortage of staff means there is not enough organisation to call people forward for flights that are ready to board.
    A swell in the numbers of travellers and the general fear of long queues and missed flights has contributed to the chaos in some airports.
    Staff that were ‘let go ‘ during the pandemic are understandably reluctant to commit to returning in what must seem an unpredictable way to ensure an income.

  6. One of the problems is that airlines now use a single queue for all flights instead of the old system when each destination had it’s own queue. Tomorrow Friday, Easyjet have 10 flights leaving Bristol between 06-00 and 07-10. Because Desks are only opened two hours before take off there will be people from at least five of those flights in the queue at any one time. Easyjet have five flights leaving in the first 10 minutes. With people now arriving at the airport even earlier, to avoid the queues, thus increasing the queues, chaos is inevitable. With the result staff members are trolling the queue plaintively asking, “Anyone flying to Madeira?” Plus most flights take place AM, I’m sure for operational purposes and that suits me as my holiday starts when I’ve arrived at Madeira about 10.00 am. My last trip with Ryanair which was no better or worse than the other carriers, left Manchester at 15.00 with no hassle, busy ? Yes. Chaotic, No. Likewise flying back, Funchal Airport at 15.00 was quiet, probably only a further 12 departures that day. It’s worth losing a couple of hours in Madeira to miss the hassle of the airport.

