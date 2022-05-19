WHY ARE AIRPORT QUEUES SO LONG AND WHAT ARE PASSENGERS’ RIGHTS IF THEY MISS A FLIGHT?

Friends arriving today from Bristol were queuing outside the airport to get through security on the first floor, what a huge stress wondering if you will make the flight at the start of your holiday.

Another friend said its the same in Leeds Airport at 2.20am. Again the queue was outside the airport.

Hundreds of thousands of passengers have been caught up in long airport queues in recent months, with some travellers missing flights and other departures being delayed. These are the key questions and answers.

Why are airport security queues currently so long?

The problem has the same root as the widespread cancellations on British Airways and easyJet: a surge in demand for holidays abroad following the UK’s removal – after nearly two years – of Covid travel restrictions.

