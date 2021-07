Madeira has today 15 new infections by the new SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, according to the daily report of the Regional Directorate of Health.

These are 8 imported cases (5 from the United Kingdom, 2 from the Lisbon and Vale do Tejo region and 1 from Finland) and 7 cases of local transmission.

There are still 15 recovered patients to report.

From Jornal Madeira