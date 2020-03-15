Until mid-afternoon today around 400 passengers disembarked at Madeira International Airport Cristiano Ronaldo, the overwhelming majority residents. The regional secretary for Tourism and Culture says that the tourists who arrived in Madeira this Sunday are “counted” by the fingers and are therefore obligatorily subject to quarantine.

He also confirmed that Binter’s connections to the Canaries are suspended to prevent the respective crews based in the Region from being covered by the quarantine. He also admitted that Madeira Porto Santo inter-island flights will be readjusted to the new reality.

Eduardo Jesus also said that the airlines that operate to the Region are rescheduling flights to guarantee only the repatriation “of the many tourists” that still remain in the archipelago.