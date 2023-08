The athlete Tomás Lacerda set off at 7:30 am this Thursday, about half an hour ago, for the crossing Porto Santo – Madeira in SUP, having left the Porto Santo marina around that time.

Arrival in Madeira, in this case at Praia Formosa, is scheduled for 5 pm.

It’s 8:07 am, and as JM found out, the athlete is already passing through the area of ​​Ilhéu da Cal.

