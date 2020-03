The snow started to fall in the middle of the afternoon of this Sunday at the highest peaks of the island of Madeira, confirming the forecasts advanced by the IPMA.

The frame of the Netmadeira Portal that we share in this post was recorded by the webcam placed at Pico do Arieiro, the third highest peak on the island of Madeira with an altitude of 1818 meters.

Camacha also registered hail falling.