Three foreign citizens detained in Madeira for illegally staying in the country

Three men of foreign nationality, aged between 25 and 53, were arrested by the PSP Madeira, on the 18th, for illegally staying in national territory.

According to a statement from the PSP Regional Command, these arrests follow inspections carried out by this police force, as part of its new powers regarding foreign and border control.

The source adds that in these cases, these citizens had already been notified to voluntarily leave the country this year, after being inspected at their homes and workplaces.

The PSP explains that after the deadlines for this voluntary abandonment not met, they were subjected to new inspection, one of them at their residence, another at the Airport itself when they did not present documents and another in a restaurant (workplace), having found that they did not comply with this instruction, which is why they were detained.

The detainees were presented for their first judicial interrogation the day after the incident, and they were ordered to report to a police station on a monthly basis while the forced removal process is underway, the statement added.

From Jornal Madeira

Like this: Like Loading...