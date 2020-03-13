The first test made today to the young Madeiran medical student from Braga was negative.

The young woman was admitted to Hospital Dr. Nélio Mendonça with a clinical picture of some severity and suspicion of infection by the coronavirus.

Throughout the morning the Madeiran student was directed to the appropriate room for these cases in the area of ​​Nuclear Medicine and a first test was done.

According to the newspaper, the result of this analysis was negative, which is a good indicator. However, regional health authorities are conducting a counter-analysis to confirm the first result.

Meanwhile, a tourist from Luxembourg also entered the ER this morning, went to the Nuclear Medicine room and will also be waiting for the results of the tests.

