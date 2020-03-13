The Funchal City Hall will close, from 2 pm, the Municipal Theater Baltazar Dias, the Municipal Museums Henrique and Francisco Franco and The City of Sugar, the Hall of the Paços do Concelho, the Chapel of Boa Viagem, the Municipal Tourism Office and other cultural facilities managed by the Municipality and municipal companies.

The Mercado dos Lavradores, on the other hand, will remain open but with reinforced prevention measures.

These measures will be in force until March 31, 2020 and will be regularly reviewed by the Municipality, maintaining close articulation with IASAÚDE, IP-RAM. The CMF also informs that it will also continue to follow up on all the recommendations issued by the Directorate-General for Health, underlining the importance that the entire population proceed in the same way and follow the information issued by the competent authorities.