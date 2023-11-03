Orange warning extended for waves up to 12 meters

There will be a lot of maritime unrest in the coming days and the period in which the IPMA has placed, above all, the coasts of Madeira and Porto Santo under yellow and, above all, orange warning, has already begun.

Yesterday, the forecast pointed to waves that could reach 12 meters on the North coasts of Madeira and Porto Santo between 3:00 am on Sunday and 6:00 pm, but in the last update this more serious warning was extended until 9:00 pm on the night of 5th November.

Before that and after this period of 18 hours under orange warning, which predicts “waves from the northwest with 5 to 7 meters, which can reach 12 meters in maximum height”, there are yellow warnings until 4:00 am tomorrow, with a slight pause, followed by new yellow warning between 00:00 on Sunday and 3:00, with “northwest waves of 4 to 5 meters”.

After the passage of this most critical period, which coincides with high tide but also low tide, a yellow warning applies between 9 pm on Sunday and 3 am on Monday.

From Diário Notícias

