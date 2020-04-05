A new website has been launched for all businesses to place their TakeAway services, and all those of you looking for a TakeAway service near you. It’s totally free for all to use.

So if you know any places who are doing TakeAway through this difficult time, let them know about this website, and to add themselves to the listings, it’s totally free of charge, and could help many local businesses out there.

Click the image below to be taken to the site.

Also, James O´Sullivan From Madeira Now has a TakeAway listing on the new look Madeira Now website.

Please contact James to add your business to the listings and spread the word.

Click the image below to be taken to the website and click on the TakeAway tab at the top.