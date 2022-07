Since the beginning of this morning, 11 flights have already been canceled and 14 aircraft have been diverted because they were unable to land at Madeira International Airport due to strong winds.

Among the affected connections are flights from the following companies: TAP, Ryanair, Easyjet, Binter and Transavia.

In the last few hours flights started landing, and hopefully some flights will return to the island today.

