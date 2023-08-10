HEALTH HQ MET THIS MORNING OVER CYBERATTACK

The regional secretary for Health and Civil Protection called, this morning, representatives of the sector at SESARAM to analyze the situation resulting from the cyberattack on the Regional Health Service. afternoon, with representatives of the Orders.

The morning meeting started at 10:30 am and should be coming to an end.

The failure in the system results from an offensive developed by hackers last Sunday. Since then, there have been several efforts to resolve the situation but the seriousness of the attack will take days. Meanwhile, as is news today, there are doctors asking for a waiver of responsibility. Yesterday, seven doctors made statements to that effect, declining responsibility for any accidents or incidents that may occur as a result of the failure of computer means.

From Jornal Madeira

