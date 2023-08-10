TOMÁS LACERDA CONTINUES CROSSING PORTO SANTO – MADEIRA AT A SPEED OF 4 AND A HALF KNOTS

Tomás should be arriving in Praia Formosa withing the hour.

The athlete Tomás Lacerda, who is making the crossing Porto Santo – Madeira in SUP, as noted by JM, here , has definitely left Porto Santo behind.

The athlete should arrive at Praia Formosa at 5:00 pm. For now, the latest data indicate that “the sea is in favor”, as a member of his team told us, advancing the lack of wind.

“Tomás is at a speed of 4 and a half knots. He has already made two stops to eat a piece of fruit and change the bag of water for drinking”.

From Jornal Madeira

