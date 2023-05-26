A repeat from yesterday, today I have the right day… 😂😂😂😂

Thanks to Pam Perks for these photos of all the Broom out in the mountains at the moment. If you have not seen it it’s a great sight, and can even be seen from downtown Funchal.

About

Broom is a large, deciduous shrub, similar in appearance to gorse, but without the spines. This member of the pea family is common on heaths, in open woodlands and along hedgerows, and can also be found at the coast. Its bright yellow flowers appear in spring, from April to June, and smell of vanilla. It is quite likely that Broom got its name from the fact that its long, whip-like stems were cut and tied together to make brushes. Although a number of similar species were also used in this way, broom created the best brooms!

