EASYJET CREW MEMBERS BEGIN THEIR FIVE-DAY STRIKE IN MAY AND JUNE TODAY

EasyJet cabin crew today start a strike scheduled for May 26th, 28th and 30th and June 1st and 3rd, accusing the carrier of “precariousness and discrimination” against other countries.

In a statement dated May 11, the National Union of Civil Aviation Flight Personnel (SNPVAC) said that easyJet continues to consider the crew of Portuguese bases to be minor workers”, perpetuating their “precariousness and discrimination against colleagues from other countries”.

According to the union, “the atmosphere of tension and displeasure and the long impasse in the resolution of the various labor disputes, led the SNPVAC to present a new notice of strike”, having been “sent a letter to the company, to the Ministry of Infrastructure , Ministry of Labour, Solidarity and Social Security, Ministry of Economy and Sea and DGERT, communicating a strike notice for May 26th, 28th and 30th and June 1st and 3rd, 2023”.

The stoppage will cover “all flights operated by easyJet” as well as “other services to which cabin crew members are assigned”, whose “presentation hours occur in national territory starting at 00:01 and ending at 24:00 each one of the days” mentioned, reads in the notice of strike, released by the union.

“The proposals for amendments to the cash benefits previously presented by the company remain, if not worse, far below the threshold of what is acceptable to guarantee decent work for cabin crew”, indicated the structure, adding that “easyJet remains ‘deaf’ to the economic difficulties experienced by its crew, due to low incomes, in view of the recognized increase in the cost of living, which suffocates workers and jeopardizes the well-being and comfort of their families”.

The union once again emphasized that “in other countries and bases where the company has a lower level of profitability than that seen in Portugal, colleagues obtained significant increases”, noting that “the climate of tension and displeasure over the long and intolerable impasse in resolving the various disputes worsened, leading to the conclusion that easyJet’s final objective is to indefinitely prolong the position adopted over time”.

The union considers that, taking into account the existence of alternatives, namely on flights to the Azores and Madeira, “there are no minimum services to be guaranteed”.

On the same day, easyJet said it was “extremely disappointed” with the strike call, assuring that the “current proposal of the union is impracticable”.

“The union’s current proposal is impracticable, especially given that what we pay our workers is above the national wage average,” he guaranteed, in a statement.

“We will do everything possible to mitigate the impact it may have on our customers, including making changes to flights before the strike”, assured the company, noting that “customers whose flights are affected will be contacted directly via SMS or ’email’ , through the data provided at the time of booking”.

The carrier also said that all customers whose flights are canceled “are eligible for a refund or free change to a new flight”, recommending that they confirm the status of their flights.

In a statement on May 19, SNPVAC assured that “easyJet previously decided to proceed with the massive cancellation of flights: of the 458 original flights to leave the Portuguese bases in Lisbon, Porto and Faro, the company has already canceled 384 flights in advance, that is , 84% of planned flights”.

The company, in turn, guaranteed that the remuneration of its workers “is competitive and is significantly above the national wage average”.

“SNPVAC defends an impracticable proposal, asking for increases between 63% and 103%, which demonstrates a lack of knowledge of reality”, he assured.

